2 BSF Personnel Injured As Pak Rangers Open Fire In Jammu

Srinagar: An official reported that two Border Security Force (BSF) troops were injured Tuesday night after Pakistani rangers opened fire on Jammu and Kashmir’s International Border (IB).

According to officials, in the Arnia area of the Jammu district, Pakistani rangers shot a few bullets at the Indian side of the International Border.

The incident happened between 8:00 and 8:00:30 p.m.

“In this incident, two BSF personnel from the 120 Battalion sustained injuries. For treatment, they have been relocated to the government medical college (GMC) in Jammu, according to the officials.