2 BJD Leaders appointed as Election Observers for Union Election of Odisha State Co-operative Union and OBC Finance Development Co-operative Corporation

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik, has appointed the two leaders of the conch party as Election Observers for the Union Election of Odisha State Co-operative Union and OBC Finance Development Co-operative Corporation with immediate effect.

They are:

1. Prasanta Kumar Muduli

2. Bijaya Kumar Nayak