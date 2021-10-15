2 Bikers Killed In Road Mishap In Boudh

Boudh: Two bikers have been killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Khurda-Balangir National Highway 57 in Boudh district on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jhantu Charan Behera of Masada village and Jhantu Bhokta of Brahmangan village.

According to reports, the youths were returning from Boudh while an unknown vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction collided head-on against their bike on NH-57. Due to this, both of them lost their lives on the spot.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot along with an emergency ambulance and rushed both the youths to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). However, the doctors pronounced them brought dead.

The cops have already initiated a manhunt to apprehend the driver of the vehicle and the identification of the vehicle which collided with the youths. The bodies will be handed over to the police today after the autopsy procedure.