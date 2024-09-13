Mayurbhanj: Odisha Vigilance sleuths arrested two associates of Parikhita Jena, ex-BDO of Suliapada block in Mayurbhanj district for being party to

misappropriation of government funds.

The accused have been identified as Dibyalochan Dash and Manoj Kumar Deo. They were arrested by Odisha Vigilance on 12.09.2024 and 13.09.2024 respectively and will be forwarded to the court today.

As per reports, Parikhita Jena had transferred Rs 10 Lakhs to Dibyalochan Dash vide his Axis Bank, Bhanjapur A/c No.9200020054514903 on 03.03.2022 and 10.03.2022. Besides, Jena had also transferred similarly Rs 8,14,112 to Manoj Kumar Deo vide Indian Bank, Baripada A/c No. 6550299633 on 02.12.2021.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.30 dt.13.11.2023 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act,2018/409 IPC has been registered. It is

further mentioned that Parikhita Jena along with his three close associates Debadutta Das, Ex-Cashier, Suliapada Block, Sujit Kumar Mohanty and Akhila Kumar Das, private persons was arrested on 14.08.2024 for misappropriation of Rs 1,19,79,788 of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation

(OMBADC) without executing of work during financial years, 2021-22 & 2022-23, by transferring the funds fraudulently from Govt. account to the accounts

of his associates. Parikhita Jena, Debadutta Das, Sujit Kumar Mohanty and Akhila Kumar Das are now in jail custody.