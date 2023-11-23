2 Army officers, 2 jawans killed during gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two Army officers and two jawans were killed and three others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

An intense gun battle continued in the region as additional troops were deployed to eliminate the two terrorists cornered in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation.

The casualties included two captains and two havildars, with other officials suffering injuries. Those injured in the encounter have been transported to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Officials stated that the two trapped terrorists in Bajimaal, suspected to be foreign nationals, had been moving around the area since Sunday, even seeking refuge in a place of worship.