Mumbai: Two Agniveers lost their lives when a shell from an Indian field gun detonated during a firing drill at the Artillery Centre in Nashik district, Maharashtra.

The deceased have been identified as Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20), and Saif Ali Shit (21).

As per reports, the mishap took place at the Artillery Centre located in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon.

While conducting a firing exercise with an Indian field gun, a shell malfunctioned and exploded, injuring the pair. They were immediately transported to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were declared dead upon arrival, the official reported.

Following a report filed by Havildar Ajit Kumar, the Deolali Camp police have recorded the incident as an accidental death and are conducting further investigations, he informed.

