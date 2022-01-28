2.5-Yr-Old Boy Of Jharsuguda Finds Place In India Book Of Records

Jharsuguda: A 2.5-year-old boy from Jharsuguda’s has earned an Appreciation Certificate from the India Book Of Records 2022 for his remarkable memory power.

Arpit Kumar Sahoo has been appreciated for identifying 16 vehicles, 6 food items and spices, 8 cosmetic items, 5 shapes, 25 parts of the body, 15 animals, 11 colours, 20 fruits, 11 vegetables; reciting 5 rhymes, English alphabet, days of the week, months in a year and numbers from 1-20 at the age of 2 years and 7 months.

Born on March 10, 2019, Arpit had shown interest in learning at an early age. He was guided by his mother Swarnaprabha Barik who is a teacher. Arpit also joined his elder sister during her studies. Now he has made his family proud.