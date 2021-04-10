2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to reach Odisha today: Health dept director

Bhubaneswar: At least 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine will reach Odisha today. Besides, the vaccines will be sent to all districts.

On the other hand, Tika Utsav will be celebrated tomorrow. This has been informed by Health department director Bijay Panigrahi.

Notably, the Odisha Government has sought 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre for Tika Utsav between April 11 and April 14.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said that Odisha has already administered over 39,84,878 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and Citizens 45 years and above till date Since 1st April.

Odisha government has successfully vaccinated 15, 55.422 lakh citizens aged 45 years & above in the State. The overall performance of our State is more than the national average in all categories of targeted beneficiaries.

ACS Mohapatra regretted that due to the extremely low supply of vaccines to the State a number of COVID vaccination centres have been closed down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a “war-footing”.