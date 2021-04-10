2.5 Lakh Doses Of Covisheild Distributed To 10 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The 2.5 lakh doses of Covisheild, which reached Bhubaneswar Airport on Saturday, have been distributed to 10 districts to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
As per reports, the vaccine doses have been dispatched to the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Ganjam, Koraput, Balasore, and Kandhamal.
Notably, the Odisha Government has sought 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre for Tika Utsav between April 11 and April 14.
Final COVID-19 Report of (10 April 2021) ODISHA
- TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 831 (of which 59 are Covaxin)
- TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 113566
- HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 279 ( 91.5 %)
- HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 402 ( 94.6 %)
- FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 560 (93.3 %)
- FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 526 (90.7 %)
- 45 to 59 Yrs with co-morbidity (1st dose): 72180
- 45 to 59 Yrs with co-morbidity (2nd dose): 1339
- 60 yrs & above (1st dose): 28039
- 60 yrs & above (2nd dose): 10241
Cumulative
- HCW (1st dose): 317239 (94.7 %)
- HCW (2nd dose): 264733 (86.7 %)
- FLW (1st dose): 191009 (85.2 %)
- FLW (2nd dose): 148482 (84.5 %)
- 45 to 59 (1st Dose): 1317557
- 45 to 59 (2nd Dose): 10961
- 60 yrs & above (1st Dose): 1934212
- 60 yrs & above (2nd Dose): 112839
Total vaccinated till date: 4297032
Covisheild:
- Received: 42,71,870
- Consumed: 40,38,212
- Balance: 2,33,658
Covaxin
- Received: 3,36,780
- Consumed: 2,58,820
- Balance: 77,960