2.5 Lakh Doses Of Covisheild Distributed To 10 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The 2.5 lakh doses of Covisheild, which reached Bhubaneswar Airport on Saturday, have been distributed to 10 districts to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

As per reports, the vaccine doses have been dispatched to the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Ganjam, Koraput, Balasore, and Kandhamal.

Notably, the Odisha Government has sought 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre for Tika Utsav between April 11 and April 14.

Final COVID-19 Report of (10 April 2021) ODISHA

TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 831 (of which 59 are Covaxin)

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 113566

HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 279 ( 91.5 %)

HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 402 ( 94.6 %)

FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 560 (93.3 %)

FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 526 (90.7 %)

45 to 59 Yrs with co-morbidity (1st dose): 72180

45 to 59 Yrs with co-morbidity (2nd dose): 1339

60 yrs & above (1st dose): 28039

60 yrs & above (2nd dose): 10241

Cumulative

HCW (1st dose): 317239 (94.7 %)

HCW (2nd dose): 264733 (86.7 %)

FLW (1st dose): 191009 (85.2 %)

FLW (2nd dose): 148482 (84.5 %)

45 to 59 (1st Dose): 1317557

45 to 59 (2nd Dose): 10961

60 yrs & above (1st Dose): 1934212

60 yrs & above (2nd Dose): 112839

Total vaccinated till date: 4297032

Covisheild:

Received: 42,71,870

Consumed: 40,38,212

Balance: 2,33,658

Covaxin