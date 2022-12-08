Heroin Pistol Recovered
National

2.16 kg Heroin, Pistol Recovered In Punjab’s Ferozepur

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge cache of heroin and a pistol from the border village of Dona Telu Mal in Ferozepur district on Thursday.

As per reports, the force was carrying out an area domination patrol along the India-Pakistan border fence when they observed suspicious footprints.

Following this, they conducted search of the area on Thursday morning and recovered polythene bags that contained the contraband weighing 2.16 kg besides a pistol, a magazine and six cartridges.

