1st T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka By 38 Runs; Thanks To Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Colombo: India won the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 38 runs in Colombo to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 50 off 34 balls while skipper Shikhar Dhawan made 46 off 36 as India made 164/5. In response, Sri Lanka were all out for 126 in 18.3 overs. Charith Asalanka was the top scorer with 44 off 26 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets and Deepak Chahar picked up a couple.

Brief scores: India 164/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28, Dushmantha Chameera 2/24).

Sri Lanka 126 all out in 18.3 overs (Charith Asalanka 44; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/19; Deepak Chahar 2/24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/22).

The two teams will now play in the second T20I on July 27.