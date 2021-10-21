1st Summative Assessment For Class-IX Students From Nov 22: BSE

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday informed that the first summative assessment for Class-IX students across the stated will begin from November 22 to 24.

According to the board, the examination will be held in two sittings–9-10 am and 11 am -12 noon. There will be two summative assessments for the Class-XI and X students.

The students of Class-IX will appear for 40 mark examination carrying 20 mark subjective and 20 objective questions. The students will sit for the examination in their respective schools, but, the evaluation process will be done at other schools, the board said.

The evaluation process will start from November 30 and will be completed by November 30. The board will also upload the marks on its website between December 6 and 13.