1st ODI: India to take on England tomorrow

Pune: India will take on England in the 1st of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series in Pune tomorrow.

Indian team’s confidence is soaring high after a resounding T20 series win, and it would look to win the ODI series as well, while the bruised England will look to bounce back after facing defeats in the test as well as T20 series.

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the ODI series because of an elbow injury. England has brought in Matt Parkinson into the squad.

India has included batsman Suryakumar Yadav, pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in its ODI squad.

The second ODI will be played on 26th and the third match on 28th March.