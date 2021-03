Pune: England team has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here today.

<>

Toss Update: England have won the toss & elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first @Paytm #INDvENG ODI. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/MiuL1livUt pic.twitter.com/5k5Z5yb8rr — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021

</>