1st India-Made Aircraft Carrier – INS Vikrant To Be Commissioned Today

Cochin: INS Vikrant, India’s first home-built aircraft carrier, will be formally commissioned today after completing almost a year of sea trials. The 45,000-tonne warship has been built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

The aircraft carrier will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin Shipyard. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil the new Naval Ensign. The Navy had earlier said the new insignia will be befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

At 262 metres long and 62 metres wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India. It can have 30 aircraft on board, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters. The warship can accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600.