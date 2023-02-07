1st In 136-Year History! Indian-American Woman To Head Harvard Law Review

New York: A second year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication’s 136-year history.

A report in The Harvard Crimson said on Monday that Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications.

Apsara Iyer said in The Crimson report that as Law Review president, she aims to “include more editors in the process of reviewing and selecting articles and upholding the publication’s reputation for “high-quality” work.”

“I think that right now I’m just focused on making sure we keep the lights on and everything going,” Ms Iyer said.

Ms Iyer’s distinguished predecessors in the role include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former president Barack Obama.

The Crimson report said Apsara Iyer graduated from Yale in 2016 and received a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Math and Spanish.

Ms Iyer’s immediate predecessor Priscila Coronado said the publication is “extremely lucky” to have Apsara Iyer at the helm.