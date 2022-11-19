1998 World Cup Draw Was Fixed To Ensure France Vs. Brazil In Final: Ex-UEFA President Michel Platini

Avignon (France): Former UEFA president Michel Platini has admitted that the 1998 World Cup draw was fixed.

He said “a little trickery” was used to increase the chances of a France vs. Brazil final at the 1998 World Cup.

In an interview with France Bleu Sport (h/t Jaime Wright of the Daily Mail), Platini said the draw was fixed in such a way that France and Brazil could not meet before the final, provided they won their respective groups.

France and Brazil did meet in the final, with the host French prevailing 3-0.

Zinedine Zidane netted two first-half goals before Emmanuel Petit extended the lead late in the second half to push France to victory.

That resulted in France’s first and only World Cup win to this point. Brazil went on to win the World Cup four years later in Japan.

Platini was the co-president of the organizing committee for the World Cup, and he claimed that host nations fixing the draw isn’t uncommon: “We did not get bored for six years to organize the World Cup to not do some little shenanigans. You think that the other hosts did not do it for their World Cups? France-Brazil in the final, it was the dream of everyone.”

Platini said: “What FIFA did to the president of FIFA and me is scandalous, they made us out to be cheaters, fraudsters, money launderers.

“Just so that I wouldn’t become president.

“It’s not easy when you’re known worldwide to be criticised worldwide, especially when you have children and grandchildren.

“I hope there will be justice one day.”

