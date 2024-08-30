1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Jagdish Tytler

Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving the killing of three people, citing sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused.

Tytler was discharged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) as special judge Rakesh Syal listed the matter for the next hearing on September 13. Tytler would have to physically appear in court for the framing of charges under the IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience of the order duly promulgated by a public servant), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 451 (house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 149 (common object), 302 (murder) and 109 (abetment).

The case relates to the burning to death of Badal Singh, Sardar Thakur Singh, and Gurbachan Singh and the setting ablaze of Pul Bangash Gurudwara a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on November 1, 1984. The Delhi Police registered a case the same day.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case afresh in November 2005 on the recommendations of the Nanavati Commission, which was formed in 2000 and submitted its report five years later.

The trial court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case on July 26 last year and issued a summons to Tytler to appear before the court. Tytler moved an anticipatory bail application. The court accepted his personal as well as surety bonds converting the anticipatory bail to regular bail.

The charge sheet said the CBI established Tytler’s presence at the crime scene based on the testimonies of six witnesses of which four saw him instigating the crowd. It added he was disappointed that less number of Sikhs were killed in his constituency. The charge sheet alleged Tytler was also influencing the investigation and threatening the witnesses.