1971 War Victory Flame Arrives In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Victory Flame, which commemorates 50 years of the 1971 Indo-Pak War arrived at Bhubaneswar Military Station on Tuesday from INS Chilka.

The Flame was handed over to Brigadier Prashant Chauhan, Sena Medal, Commander, Chattisgarh & Odisha Sub Area at the 120 Infantry Battalion (TA) BIHAR Quarter Guard as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

The events at Bhubaneswar will include felicitation of 1971 war veterans, commemoration events at the Governor’s House, Rabindra Mandap, DAV School Unit 8,Sainik School Bhubaneswar, NCC Camp, Sector HQ BSF and OUAT. The Victory Flame will also be taken to the homes of 1971 War Veterans in Bhubaneswar as a mark of respect.

To encourage patriotism and motivate the youth the Flame will also be taken to Puri beach and various educational institutions in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri. Subsequently the Victory Flame will continue its journey in Odisha towards Balasore Military Station.

The journey of the Victory Flame to Bhubaneswar began from INS Chilka on 29 Oct 21, from where the Indian Army brought it to the Bhubaneswar Military Station and now occupies a place of pride in the hallowed portals of the Quarter Guard of 120 Infantry Battalion (TA) BIHAR . The Victory Flame has been ceremoniously installed at Bhubaneswar Military Station with complete military decorum.

Army officers and jawans along with school and college students with NCC cadets paid tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces.