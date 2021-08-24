197 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 206 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 197 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 197 COVID-19 positive cases, 45 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 218 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 206 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 105,877 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,399 are active cases while 101,470 persons have recovered and 987 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.