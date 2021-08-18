197 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 185 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 197 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 197 COVID-19 positive cases, 61 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 174 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 185 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 104,492 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,153 are active cases while 100,340 persons have recovered and 978 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.