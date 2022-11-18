Manipur To Host Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale

Imphal: The Manipur government has signed a partnership agreement with the Times group to host the 59th edition of the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in April next year.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Vineet Jain, managing director of Times group were present at the partnership agreement signing event.

“This is the first time that the prestigious competition is going to be held in the North East and reflects the growing interest in the region especially by investors in Manipur”, the chief minister said on Thursday after the signing of the agreement at the CM Bungalow.