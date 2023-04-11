19-Yo ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged to Jake Bongiovi

California: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old actress announced the good news with a mushy picture on Instagram while flaunting her diamond ring. For those who don’t know, Jake is the son of the legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Sharing a sweet picture of them hugging on her Instagram while wearing a sparking ring, Millie wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Jake also shared a number of sweet snaps on his own social media, adding the simple caption: “Forever”.

According to the Daily Mail, Millie is all set to tie the knot with Jake. For those unaware, the two connected on Instagram and became friends and soon a romance was sparked.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumours in 2021 when they were spotted roaming around in New York while holding hands. Millie introduced Jake to her fans in June 2021 with a cute Instagram post. Daily Mail quoted Millie talking about her relationship where she shared, “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged 💍✨ pic.twitter.com/XrFqSJy2eu — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 11, 2023