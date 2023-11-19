19-year-old college student gang-raped at BARC quarter in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped in a flat located in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarter in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Two suspects were arrested based on the victim’s statement, they added.

The arrested suspects were presented before the court, where the police sought custody for further questioning.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376 (rape), 376 (D) (gang rape), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison).

The survivor, a college student, was allegedly raped in a residence within the confines of the BARC quarter at Postal Colony in Chembur. The incident reportedly occurred between 10pm and 12.30am on the intervening night of November 15-16.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, a police investigation revealed that one of the accused and the victim knew each other, with both of their fathers employed at BARC.