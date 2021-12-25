19 School Students Tests Covid Positive In Maharashtra

Pune: At least 19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra over the last three or four days.

“Nineteen students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalised. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness,” informed Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale and added that all have mild illness.

“We are conducting RT-PCR testing of remaining students as well as teachers, non-teaching staff and visitors,” Bhosale added.

Earlier today, authorities in Ahmednagar issued a “no vaccine, no entry” order amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant and the rising Covid-19 cases in the district.