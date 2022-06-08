19 Places Record 40 °C or Above in Odisha, Heatwave To Continue For 2 More Days

Bhubaneswar: As many as 19 places in Odisha recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above on Monday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Titilagarh was the hottest place in the state today with 45.2 °C, followed by Bhawanipatna & Sonepur at 44.6 °C, Bolangir at 44.3 °C, Jharsuguda at 44.2, Sambalpur at 44.1 °C, and Bargarh at 44 °C.

The other places which recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Hirakud at 43.6 °C, Boudh at 43 °C, Malkangiri at 42 °C, Angul at 41.1 °C, Nayagarh, Sundargarh & Jajpur at 41 °C each, Keonjhar at 40.5 °C, Nabarangpur at 40.4 °C, and Baripada & Phulbani at 40.2 °C and Nayagarh 40 °C.

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-5 days,” the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.

Today, the day temperature remained below 40 °C in the Twin Cities, with Bhubaneswar recording 36.6 °C and Cuttack 37 °C.

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and the neighbourhood area for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that the weather will remain partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder or lightning and the Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 37 °C and 28 °C respectively.

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.06.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heat wave conditions is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Boudh.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.06.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi.

Impact and Action Suggested: