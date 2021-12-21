temperature
19 Odisha places record temperature below 10 degree Celsius

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: At least 19 stations in Odisha recorded minimum temperature (night temperature) below 10 degree Celsius by this morning.

Daringbadi remained the coldest place in Odisha as mercury plummeted to 3.5°C there. Other places where the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degree Celsius were Balasore (9.8), Chandabali (9.2), Angul (8.6), Baripada (8.5), Jharsuguda (6.4), Keonjhar (6.2), Sambalpur (8.5), Sundargarh (6.5), Hirakud (8.6), Talcher (9.0), Bhawanipatna (6.0), Balangir (7.8), Koraput (8.5), Phulbani (4.0), Titlagarh (6.8), Sonepur (8.5), Nayagarh (9.0) and Boudh (7.0).

Bhubaneswar registered a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius.

