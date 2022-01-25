19 Killed In Indonesia Nightclub Clash

As many as 19 people were found dead at a nightclub after a fire broke out following a clash between two community groups in Indonesia’s West Papua province, officials said.

Spokesperson of West Papua Police, Adam Erwindi said that one of the dead was a member of the groups that clashed on Monday night at the club in Sorong city and 18 bodies were found after the fire.

Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental.

Erwindi added that along with the investigation, police officers were meeting the main figures of the two groups to make for more conducive conditions.