19 Killed After Bus Falls Into Ravine In Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 19 people were killed while 11 others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger bus skidded off the road following heavy rain and fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to reports, the bus carrying more than 30 people was heading to Quetta from Islamabad when it plunged into the ravine in Zhob.

Soon after the incident, rescue operation was launched and injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Earlier in June, 22 people , including nine members of a family, were killed after a passenger van fell into a ravine near Qila Saifullah district of northern Balochistan.