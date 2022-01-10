19 Including Nine Children Killed In New York Apartment Fire

New York: At least 19 people including nine children were killed while dozens were injured when a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in New York on Sunday.

The incident was reported at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) on the second and third floors of a 19-story building in The Bronx. Soon fire ifghters were pressed ins services to douse the flames.

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to mayor Eric Adams, said the children who died were 16 years old or younger.

At least 13 people have been hospitalised in critical condition, while more than 60 have been injured.

According to Fire department officials, the fire started from a malfunctioning space heater being used to supplement heating in a duplex apartment on the second and third floor of the 19-storey apartment building.