Dhenkanal: 19 critical in gas leakage from blast furnace of steel plant

Dhenkanal: A blast furnace explosion has taken place in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, as many as 19 people have become critically ill due to the alleged explosion of the steam pipe.

The incident has been reported from Meramandali plant of Tata Steel in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

All the 19 persons, who sustained injuries in the incident, have been shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. The injured included some labourers and engineers as well.

Initially, all of them were given first aid at the medical unit inside the plant. The mishap occurred at around 2 pm today. The condition of two persons is said to be critical.

Dhenkanal SP, Gyanaranjan Mohapatra said, “The valve carrying hot water got opened and around 19 persons have been injured in the incident.”

According to Mohapatra, a team from the district administration will also visit the spot for an investigation.