185 Drivers Get Appointment In Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) has approved the appointment of 185 Drivers in Police Motor Transport on Monday.

According to officials, all candidates have been selected by the Selection Board for the recruitment of drivers.

A list of successful candidates is available on the website oprecruitment. in and odishapolice.gov.in. The candidates are asked to visit oprecruitment. in and odishapolice.gov.in to check merit lists.

Under the Chairmanship of IG of Police (Provisioning), Yatindra Koyal, IPS, the entire selection process was conducted smoothly.

The Physical Test & Driving Test were conducted from 1st December,21 to 10th December, 21 and the Written Test was held on 12th December, 21.