180 Kgs Of Ganja Seized From Pick-up Van In Sonepur,One Held

Sonepur: Police in the Tarbha area of the Sonepur district has seized over 180 kgs of ganja from a pick-up van on Tuesday. The police has been able to nab a person in this regard.

The arrested person who has been identified as Balveer Singh belongs to Punjab, said police.

According to sources, the police intercepted a pickup van on suspicion of carrying the contraband in the morning. After checking the van, police found 180 kg of ganja in the vehicle.

The police nabbed the driver as he tried to flee the scene.

The pickup van has been seized by police and further investigation is being done to ascertain the involvement of others in the offence.