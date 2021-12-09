18 Students Fall Ill After Drinking ‘Contaminated’ Water In Bargarh

Bargarh: As many as 18 students fell ill after drinking contaminated water at Kamgaon in Bargarh district.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kamgaon College hostel, Bargarh. Soon after drinking the water, the children complained of uneasiness. While they were immediately rushed to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital, one of them shifted to VIMSAR as his health condition deteriorated.

Though the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, few of the students have alleged that someone has deliberately added something to the water.

On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Further investigation is underway in this regard.