18 Places In Odisha Record Max Temp of 40 °C & Above; Sambalpur Hottest With 44.3 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 30 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 44.3 °C in Sambalpur followed by Hirakud 43.7 °C, Jharsuguda 43.4 °C,

Besides, the maximum day temperature at was recorded at 42.8 °C in Sundargarh followed by Deogarh 42.8 °C, Rourkela 42.6 °C, Bolangir & Boudh 42.5 °C each, Nuapada 42 °C, Angul 41.7 °C, Bargarh 41.6 °C, Sonepur 41.3 °C, Talcher, Phulbani & Malkangiri 41 °C each, Baripada 40.5 °C, Keonjhar 40.1 °C, and Titilagarh 40 °C .

The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 34.2 °C and 35.8 °C respectively.