18 Places in Odisha Record 40 °C or Above, Sonepur Sizzles At 44.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 18 places in Odisha recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sonepur was the hottest place in the state today with 44.5 °C, followed by Bolangir (43.5 °C), and Titilagarh (43.2 °C) and Sambalpur at 43 °C.

The other places which recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Bargarh at 43.5 °C, Boudh at 43.2 °C, Jharsuguda at 42.4 °C, Bhawanipatna at 42 °C, Hirakud at 41.9 °C, Angul 41.7 °C, Baripada 41.6 °C, Paralakhemundi 41.5 °C, Nuapada & Malkangiri 41 °C, Dhenkanal 40.3 °C, and Keonjhar & Sundargarh 40 °C.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.

Today, the day temperature remained below 40 °C in the Twin Cities, with Bhubaneswar recording 38 °C and Cuttack at 39 °C.

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and the neighbourhood area for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that the weather will remain partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm and the Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 °C and 25 °C respectively.