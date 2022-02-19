18 more Covid deaths logged in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 52 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Decompensated Chronic Liver Disease with Ascites and Coagulopathy, Hypothyroidism.

2.A 67 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Psychiatry Disorder.

3.A 68 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Post OP Enterocutaneous Fistula with Colostomy.

4.A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease.

5.A 66 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Coronary Artery Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 38 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

7.A 59 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

8.A 14 years old Girl of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia.

9.A 27 years old Female of Kendrapara District.

10.A 60 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

11.A 62 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Asthma.

12.A 45 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

13.A 60 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Old Pulmonary TB.

14.A 73 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Moderate pulmonary arterial hypertension.

15.A 94 years old Male of Sundargarh who was also suffering from Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease & Confrontation visual field.

16.A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Anemia.

17.A 54 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

18.A 76 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Syncope.