18 more Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.
Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.
1. A 58 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
2. A 72 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
3. A 70 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Coronary Artery Disease With Post Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Status.
4. A 52 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
5. A 90 years old Female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Dilated Cardiomyopathy.
6. A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
7. A 6 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.
8. A 56 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
9. A 32 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Old Pulmonary Tuberculosis, HIV Positive.
10. A 62 years old Female of Ganjam District.
11. A 36 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Pancytopenia.
12. A 60 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.
13. A 60 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Injury, Suspected Myocardial Infarction.
14. A 82 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
15. A 72 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.
16. A 63 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.
17. A 64 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease.
18. A 70 years old Female of Puri District.