18 more Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 58 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

2. A 72 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 70 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Coronary Artery Disease With Post Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Status.

4. A 52 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5. A 90 years old Female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

6. A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7. A 6 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

8. A 56 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 32 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Old Pulmonary Tuberculosis, HIV Positive.

10. A 62 years old Female of Ganjam District.

11. A 36 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Pancytopenia.

12. A 60 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

13. A 60 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Injury, Suspected Myocardial Infarction.

14. A 82 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

15. A 72 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.

16. A 63 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

17. A 64 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease.

18. A 70 years old Female of Puri District.