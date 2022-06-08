18-month-old toddler dies after falling into water container

Kandhamal: An 18-month-old girl from Kambaguda village in Kandhamal district died after falling into a water container on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as the daughter of Subash Digal.

As per reports, while toddling at home, the baby girl reportedly fell in the water container at home. While her mother discovered the baby struggling in the container and rescued her immediately, the condition of the baby had become critical by then.

She was immediately rushed to the nearby Gumagada Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Phulbani district Headquarters Hospital as her condition deteriorated. However, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Kandhamal Sadar police have registered an unnatural death case.