18 key proposals get Odisha Cabinet nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday approved as many as 18 key proposals in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Here are the proposals approved by Odisha Cabinet
- The Cabinet has approved the launching of the new scheme ‘Mo Ghara’, a government housing assistance in rural areas under the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.
- Similarly, the health and family welfare department’s new scheme ‘Odisha University of Health Science’ also received the nod.
- Amendment of Odisha (Non-Government Colleges, Junior Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-In-Aid Order, 2008.
- Implementation of the Institute Development Plan with an outlay of Rs 2000 crore for transformation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla.
- Cadre restructuring of Women and Child Development Department and creation of new posts.
- Tax exemption of Hindi movie Zwigato.
- Tax exemption of Odia movie Delivery Boy.
- Remission of Stamp Duty and Registration fee on lease deed of Ac. 02.00 dec land in Mouza-Chandihata in the district of Khordha, to be executed in favour of Shri Shankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute at Bhubaneswar.
- Amendment of the Odisha Consolidation of Holdings and Prevention of Fragmentation of Land Act, 1972 (Odisha Act 21 of 1972).
- Conversion of the posts of Excise Constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Excise from District Cadre and El & EB Unit Cadre to Divisional Cadre and State Cadre respectively for smooth management of Excise Administration in the State.
- Execution of 04 nos. of individual Rural Piped Water Supply Projects pertaining to Patnagarh. Gudvela & Muribahal Blocks of Bolangir District including 5 years of O&M in EPC contract under one package.
- Execution of 02 nos. of individual Rural Piped Water Supply 10 Projects pertaining to Gumma & Rayagada Blocks of Gajapati District including 5 years of O&M in EPC contract under one package.
- Execution of Mega PWS Project to 11 Blocks (i.e. K.S Nagar. 11 Aska, Sorada, Dharakote, Purusottampur, PoIsar& J.N. Prasad, Bhanjanagar, Belaguntha. Buguda and Beguniapada) of Ganjam District including 5 years of O&M in EPC contract under one package.
- Execution of 02 nos. of individual Rural Piped Water Supply 12 Projects pertaining to Titlagarh Block of Bolangir District including 5 of O&M in EPC contact under one package.
- Provision of funds for “Sustainable Harnessing of Ground Water in 6 Water Deficit Areas” scheme.
Proposal for the enactment of a new legislation relating to the Ownership of an Individual Apartment in a building with an undivided interest in common areas and facilities and to provide for better management of such apartments by repealing the Odisha Apartment Ownership Act, 1982 by way of promulgation of an ordinance under article 213(1) of the Constitution of India.
- Konark Heritage Area Development Project (KHADP) in Konark under the Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments and Tourist Destination Scheme on a turnkey basis.
- Works Development of Ekamra Kshetra under EKAMRA Conservation Plan In Bhubaneswar on a turnkey Basis.
