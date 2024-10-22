Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled as many as 178 trains in view of impeding cyclone ‘Dana’ which has been forecast to hit the Odisha coast on October 24 and 25.

As per the East Coast Railway’s press release on Tuesday, train services on both Up and Down lines will be suspended for three days, from October 23 to 25. The announcement confirmed the cancellation of 85 Up trains and 93 Down trains over this period.

List of suspended trains:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal will escalate into a cyclonic storm by October 23. It is expected to advance towards the Odisha coast and make landfall between Kendrapara and Bhadrak around October 24-25.

