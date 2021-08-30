173 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 258 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 173 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 173 COVID-19 positive cases, 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 125 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 258 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 106,732 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,255 are active cases while 102,462 persons have recovered and 994 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.