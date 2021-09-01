171 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 262 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 171 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 171 COVID-19 positive cases, 43 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 128 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 262 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 107,103 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,105 are active cases while 102,979 persons have recovered and 998 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.