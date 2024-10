Koraput: Police seized about 170 kg of ganja from an ambulance at Nandapur Chhak in Koraput district. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the ambulance bearing registration number OR05S4450 during patrolling and seized seven plastic bags full of marijuana. The ambulance was going from Debagandana to Semiliguda.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the peddler. The investigation is underway, said police.

