170 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 186 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 170 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 170 COVID-19 positive cases, 31 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 139 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 186 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 105,850 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,390 are active cases while 101,450 persons have recovered and 989 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.