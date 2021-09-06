17-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in city

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her house at Rangamatia under Mancheswar Police Station limits on Monday evening.

According to reports, the girl was found hanging with a ‘dupatta’ tied around her neck and her body was seized in the presence of police.

Sources said, the girl was staying with her mother, who is a labourer, and her elder brother at a rented house near Rangamatia club

When her mother left for work today, the girl allegedly committed suicide due to some family dispute, sources said.

It was ascertained that her elder brother was also not present at the house during the incident as he had gone to their native village in Khurda Banapur.

Reportedly, the police have sent the body for post-mortem to Capital Hospital and further investigation is underway.