17-YO Girl Student Found Hanging In Her Hostel Room In Bolangir

Bolangir: A 17-year-old girl student of Yuvodaya College of Advanced Technology at Sakma under Loisinga Police limits here was found hanging inside her hostel room on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported from Bolangir district.

The deceased, identified as Asha Meher of Dahita village in the district, was a Plus II second year student at the college.

On being informed, Loisinga Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The body was recovered in the presence of a magistrate and the family members of the deceased and sent for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained, family members of the girl have alleged murder.