Berhampur: In a significant move to curb ragging, Berhampur University has taken disciplinary action against 17 students following an investigation into a ragging incident that occurred on September 21. The university’s Disciplinary Committee, in collaboration with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), conducted a thorough probe based on complaints filed by first-year students with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Anti-Ragging Cell.

The investigation revealed that a group of second-year students had mentally harassed and ragged first-year students in their hostel. As a result, four students have been ordered to vacate the hostel within a week, while 13 others have been fined ₹1,000 each and directed to submit written undertakings.

Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Das emphasized the university’s zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and reiterated the institution’s commitment to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The university has also strengthened its anti-ragging measures, including increased surveillance and awareness programs to prevent such incidents in the future.

