17 Places In Odisha Record Max Temp of 40 °C & Above; Sonepur Hottest With 44.1 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 17 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.
As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 44.2 °C in Sonepur, followed by Sambalpur 43.7 °C, Hirakud 43.7 °C, Jharsuguda 43.6 °C, and Bhawanipatana 43 °C.
Besides, the maximum day temperature at Boudh was recorded at 42.8 °C followed by Bolangir 42.5 °C, Titilagarh 42.5 °C, Bargarh 42.2 °C, Malkangiri 42.1 °C, Sundargarh 41.3 °C, Nuapada 41 °C, Talcher 40.6 °C, Angul 40.1 °C, Rourkela & Nayagarh 40 °C each.
The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 34.2 °C and 35 °C respectively.
Max. temperature recorded at different locations of Odisha as of today, 14th June 2023
#Sonepur with 44.1°C records the highest day temperature #Sambalpur 43.7°C #Hirakud 43.7°C, #Jharsuguda 43.6°C, and #Bhawanipatna 43°C. pic.twitter.com/Tagj8DZSGD
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) June 14, 2023
