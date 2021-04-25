17 OAS Officers Deputed To Five COVID-19 Affected Dists In Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Sunday deputed as many as 17 OAS officers to five COVID-19 affected districts in western Odisha.

The General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department has issued an order in this regard.

As per the order, the following 17 OAS officers have been deputed to the Districts mentioned against their names to work under the respective District Administration until further orders.

Laxmikanta Pyarelal Pradhan, OAS (SAG), MD, OSTSCDFCC, Dr. Chitrasen Pasayat, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government,.. P&C Department, Nruparaj Sahoo, OAS (S), Joint Administrator, KBK Nuapada, Hemanta Kumar Singh, OAS (S), Regional Manager, OMC, Rayagada and Bhaktabandhu Janardan Dalai, OAS Gr.A (SB), Tahasildar, Kotpad have been deployed in Nuapada.

Deepak Ranjan Das, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department , Rashmi Ranjan Nayak, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, W & CD Department Bolangir, Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, . ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department have been assigned to Bolangir district

Meheswar Panigrahi, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department, Subhasis Mansingh, OAS (S), Joint Director, Survey & Map ‘Publication, Odisha, Cuttack, Mandardhar Mahalik, OAS Gr.A (SS), Addl. PD, DRDA, Kendrapada, were deployed to Bargarh district.

Bishikeshan Dehuri, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Health & FW Department, Baitura Deep, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Collector, Angul, were assigned to Sambalpur district.

Durga Prasad Mohapatra, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Tourism Department Ajodhyakant Satapathy, OAS (S), Settlement Officer, Dhenkanal- Keonjhar Major Settlement, Trilochan Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SS), Deputy Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department, Madhusudan Behera. OAS &A (SB), OSD, Sports & YS Department have been assigned to Sundargarh district.

The Controlling Authorities of the concerned OAS officers have been asked to relieve their officers forthwith to enable them to report before the Collector/ DM of the respective districts immediately.

Besides, the Officers under orders of deployment have been directed to report before the Collector/DMs of the respective Districts accordingly without fail.